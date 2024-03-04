News & Insights

Commodities

Indonesia biodiesel mandate could support prices further in 2024, CME Group says

March 04, 2024 — 09:32 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 (Reuters) - CME Group, a global exchange operator, on Tuesday said the domestic biodiesel mandate by the world's biggest palm oil producer Indonesia could lead to a further strain in global supply, supporting palm prices in 2024.

Meanwhile in rival Malaysia, there are still lingering concern over reliance of foreign workers at its plantations, despite recent improvements, CME's head of Asia Pacific Russell Beattie told an industry conference.

(Reporting Bernadette Christina Munthe, Danial Azhar Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.