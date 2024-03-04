Indonesia biodiesel mandate could support prices further in 2024, CME Group says

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 (Reuters) - CME Group, a global exchange operator, on Tuesday said the domestic biodiesel mandate by the world's biggest palm oil producer Indonesia could lead to a further strain in global supply, supporting palm prices in 2024.

Meanwhile in rival Malaysia, there are still lingering concern over reliance of foreign workers at its plantations, despite recent improvements, CME's head of Asia Pacific Russell Beattie told an industry conference.

(Reporting Bernadette Christina Munthe, Danial Azhar Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.