Stellaris Growth Acquisition, a blank check company focusing on the data centers and internet technology sectors, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $128 million in an initial public offering.



The Jakarta, Indonesia-based company plans to raise $128 million by offering 12.8 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one-half of a warrant exercisable at $11.50, and one right to receive one-tenth of a share upon the completion of an initial business combination. At the proposed deal size, Stellaris Growth Acquisition would command a market value of $165 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Ronald Felt, the former President Director of BNP Paribas Securities, and CFO Ivan Chan, the Director of Tan & Lam CPA and the founder and former Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at JS Capital. The company plans to target the data centers and internet technology sectors, with plans to explore the technologically advanced segments of the medical, biotechnology, digital, data and data science, industrial, and financial fields.



Stellaris Growth Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol STLRU. Kingswood Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Indonesia-based SPAC Stellaris Growth Acquisition files for a $128 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

