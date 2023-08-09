News & Insights

Indonesia bank incentives could add 0.6%-0.7% to 2023 credit growth - c.bank

August 09, 2023 — 01:08 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - New liquidity incentives offered by Indonesia's central bank could add 0.6% to 0.7% to credit growth this year, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The incentives, which take effect on Oct. 1, will increase liquidity in the banking sector by 50 trillion rupiah ($3.29 billion) said Solikin M. Juhro, head of Bank Indonesia's (BI) macroprudential policy department.

In a July meeting, BI announced it would further relax rules on required reserves for banks that lend to certain sectors such as property, tourism and metal smelting, as a measure to support credit growth, which BI forecasts to grow 9% to 11% this year.

There are 118 banks participating in the programme, Solikin told a press conference.

