JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - New liquidity incentives offered by Indonesia's central bank could add 0.6% to 0.7% to credit growth this year, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The incentives, which take effect on Oct. 1, will increase liquidity in the banking sector by 50 trillion rupiah ($3.29 billion) said Solikin M. Juhro, head of Bank Indonesia's (BI) macroprudential policy department.

In a July meeting, BI announced it would further relax rules on required reserves for banks that lend to certain sectors such as property, tourism and metal smelting, as a measure to support credit growth, which BI forecasts to grow 9% to 11% this year.

There are 118 banks participating in the programme, Solikin told a press conference.

($1 = 15,206.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

