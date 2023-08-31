News & Insights

Indonesia Aug inflation at 3.27%, below expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

August 31, 2023 — 10:02 pm EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation inched up to 3.27% in August, below analysts' expectations of 3.33% in a Reuters poll, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.

The rate in July was 3.08%. Bank Indonesia's inflation target range for 2023 is 2% to 4%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.02% in August.

The bureau is due to release core inflation data later on Friday.

