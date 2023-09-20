Indonesia attorney general launches graft probe into palm oil fund agency

Adds details from paragraph 3

JAKARTA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Indonesian Attorney General's Office has launched a corruption investigation into the country's palm oil fund agency, which oversees the collection and distribution of export levies on the commodity.

The probe will cover a period from 2015 to 2022 and 15 people have been questioned regarding the case so far, the AGO said in a statement published late on Tuesday.

Investigators were looking into alleged unlawful activities linked to the determination of Indonesia's monthly biodiesel price index.

The palm oil agency, known locally as BPDPKS, is responsible for collecting levies on shipments of the world's largest palm oil exporting country and for distributing the proceeds to programmes such as biodiesel subsidies and palm oil replanting.

The biodiesel price index is used to determine how much subsidy a biodiesel producer will get.

BPDPKS said it could not immediately comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Additional reporting Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.