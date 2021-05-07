Indonesia April tin exports up 66% y/y -trade ministry

JAKARTA, May 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's refined tin exports in April were 7,007.29 tonnes, up 66% compared to the same month last year, data from the country's Trade Ministry showed on Friday.
On a monthly basis, tin shipment from Indonesia rose 16%, the data showed.
Indonesia's monthly refined tin exports:
Month
Exports (tonnes)
M/M pct change
Y/Y pct change
2021
April
7,007.29
+16
+66
March
6,043.21
+40.1
+33.1
February
4,313.61
+4.1
-42.2
January
4,144.6
-34
-42
2020
December
6,376.19
+40.1
-1.1
November
4,551.75
+0.6
-1.3
October
4,522.50
-19
-22
September
5,574.65
-9
+7
August
6,158.67
+27
+12
July
4,845.24
-15
+10
June
5,665.18
+29
-26
May
4,380.23
+4
-35
April
4,220.59
-7
-28
March
4,539.19
-39
-21
February
7,464.18
+5
+34
January
7,137.58
+69
+73
2019
December
6,447.15
+40
+23
November
4,614.24
-20
+32
October
5,816.08
+11
+14
September
5,225.26
-5
-41
August
5,518.62
+26
-32
July
4,397.40
-42
-33
June
7,620.90
+13
+36
May
6,759.26
+15
-46
April
5,868.32
+2
+43
March
5,735.68
+3
+5
February
5,562.46
+35
-22
January
4,115.41
-22
-9
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by Ed Davies)
