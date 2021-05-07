Indonesia April tin exports up 66% y/y -trade ministry

JAKARTA, May 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's refined tin exports in April were 7,007.29 tonnes, up 66% compared to the same month last year, data from the country's Trade Ministry showed on Friday.

On a monthly basis, tin shipment from Indonesia rose 16%, the data showed.

Indonesia's monthly refined tin exports:

Month

Exports (tonnes)

M/M pct change

Y/Y pct change

2021

April

7,007.29

+16

+66

March

6,043.21

+40.1

+33.1

February

4,313.61

+4.1

-42.2

January

4,144.6

-34

-42

2020

December

6,376.19

+40.1

-1.1

November

4,551.75

+0.6

-1.3

October

4,522.50

-19

-22

September

5,574.65

-9

+7

August

6,158.67

+27

+12

July

4,845.24

-15

+10

June

5,665.18

+29

-26

May

4,380.23

+4

-35

April

4,220.59

-7

-28

March

4,539.19

-39

-21

February

7,464.18

+5

+34

January

7,137.58

+69

+73

2019

December

6,447.15

+40

+23

November

4,614.24

-20

+32

October

5,816.08

+11

+14

September

5,225.26

-5

-41

August

5,518.62

+26

-32

July

4,397.40

-42

-33

June

7,620.90

+13

+36

May

6,759.26

+15

-46

April

5,868.32

+2

+43

March

5,735.68

+3

+5

February

5,562.46

+35

-22

January

4,115.41

-22

-9

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by Ed Davies)

