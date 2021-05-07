Indonesia April tin exports up 66% y/y -trade ministry

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANSISKA NANGOY

Indonesia's refined tin exports in April were 7,007.29 tonnes, up 66% compared to the same month last year, data from the country's Trade Ministry showed on Friday.

JAKARTA, May 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's refined tin exports in April were 7,007.29 tonnes, up 66% compared to the same month last year, data from the country's Trade Ministry showed on Friday.

On a monthly basis, tin shipment from Indonesia rose 16%, the data showed.

Indonesia's monthly refined tin exports:

Month

Exports (tonnes)

M/M pct change

Y/Y pct change

2021

April

7,007.29

+16

+66

March

6,043.21

+40.1

+33.1

February

4,313.61

+4.1

-42.2

January

4,144.6

-34

-42

2020

December

6,376.19

+40.1

-1.1

November

4,551.75

+0.6

-1.3

October

4,522.50

-19

-22

September

5,574.65

-9

+7

August

6,158.67

+27

+12

July

4,845.24

-15

+10

June

5,665.18

+29

-26

May

4,380.23

+4

-35

April

4,220.59

-7

-28

March

4,539.19

-39

-21

February

7,464.18

+5

+34

January

7,137.58

+69

+73

2019

December

6,447.15

+40

+23

November

4,614.24

-20

+32

October

5,816.08

+11

+14

September

5,225.26

-5

-41

August

5,518.62

+26

-32

July

4,397.40

-42

-33

June

7,620.90

+13

+36

May

6,759.26

+15

-46

April

5,868.32

+2

+43

March

5,735.68

+3

+5

February

5,562.46

+35

-22

January

4,115.41

-22

-9

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by Ed Davies)

((fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com; +65 8578 6640;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters