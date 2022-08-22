Markets
Indonesia Approves Takeda's Dengue Vaccine Qdenga

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPHF.PK) said that the Indonesia National Agency for Drug and Food Control, Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan has approved, Qdenga, for the prevention of dengue disease caused by any serotype in individuals six years to 45 years of age.

The company noted that Qdenga (Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine [Live, Attenuated]) is the only dengue vaccine approved in Indonesia for use in individuals regardless of previous dengue exposure and without the need for pre-vaccination testing.

Takeda said that Qdenga is currently undergoing regulatory review for the prevention of dengue in children and adults in the European Union (EU) and in dengue-endemic countries outside the EU through the EU-M4all procedure. It is not approved for use in other countries.

