Indonesia approves Merck's COVID-19 pill for emergency use

JAKARTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved Merck & Co Inc's MRK.N COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir for emergency use, the country's food and drug agency said in a statement.

A batch of 400,000 pills had arrived in Indonesia, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said this week. The pill was jointly developed by U.S.-based Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto Editing by Ed Davies)

