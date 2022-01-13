US Markets
Indonesia approves Merck's COVID-19 pill for emergency use

Contributor
Stanley Widianto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

JAKARTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved Merck & Co Inc's MRK.N COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir for emergency use, the country's food and drug agency said in a statement.

A batch of 400,000 pills had arrived in Indonesia, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said this week. The pill was jointly developed by U.S.-based Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

