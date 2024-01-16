Indonesia approves Freeport Indonesia's mining quota for 2024-2026

JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved a mining quota for copper miner Freeport Indonesia totalling 219.8 million metric tons of copper ore for the next three years, a mining ministry official said on Tuesday.

Indonesia last year changed mining production plans from annual to valid for three years in an effort to improve efficiency in quota approvals, although miners are allowed to seek revisions to their production plans once a year.

Freeport will mine 63.16 million tons in 2024, 77.52 million tons in 2025 and 79.12 million tons in 2026, mining ministry senior official Bambang Suswantono told reporters.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; editing by Jason Neely)

