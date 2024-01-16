News & Insights

US Markets
FCX

Indonesia approves Freeport Indonesia's mining quota for 2024-2026

January 16, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Written by Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved a mining quota for copper miner Freeport Indonesia totalling 219.8 million metric tons of copper ore for the next three years, a mining ministry official said on Tuesday.

Indonesia last year changed mining production plans from annual to valid for three years in an effort to improve efficiency in quota approvals, although miners are allowed to seek revisions to their production plans once a year.

Freeport will mine 63.16 million tons in 2024, 77.52 million tons in 2025 and 79.12 million tons in 2026, mining ministry senior official Bambang Suswantono told reporters.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; editing by Jason Neely)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.