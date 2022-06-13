Commodities

Indonesia approves export permits for 1.16 mln T of palm oil products - official

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Antara Foto Agency

Indonesia has approved export permits for 1.16 million tonnes of palm oil products under a programme to accelerate shipments after it reopened exports, Trade Ministry senior official Oke Nurwan said on Monday.

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved export permits for 1.16 million tonnes of palm oil products under a programme to accelerate shipments after it reopened exports, Trade Ministry senior official Oke Nurwan said on Monday.

Under the acceleration scheme, the world's biggest palm oil producer aims to export 1 million tonnes or more of palm oil products by the end of July.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular