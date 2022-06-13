Indonesia approves export permits for 1.16 mln T of palm oil products - official

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved export permits for 1.16 million tonnes of palm oil products under a programme to accelerate shipments after it reopened exports, Trade Ministry senior official Oke Nurwan said on Monday.

Under the acceleration scheme, the world's biggest palm oil producer aims to export 1 million tonnes or more of palm oil products by the end of July.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.