Indonesia approves development plan for Rokan block

December 05, 2023 — 04:46 am EST

Written by Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved a 3.7 trillion rupiah ($238.71 million) development plan for steamflood enhanced oil recovery in the Rokan block, the country's upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said in a statement on Tuesday.

The first development phase of the Rantaubais field in Rokan block has a potential additional oil reserve of 11 million barrels, which could produce 5,500 barrel per day (BPD) at its peak, SKK Migas deputy Benny Lubiantara said in a statement.

Indonesia's Pertamina operated the Rokan block since August 2021 after Chevron's contract in the block expired and government awarded the block to Pertamina.

The block started production in 1951.

($1 = 15,500.0000 rupiah)

