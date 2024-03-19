Indonesia approves 922.14 mln T coal production quota for 2024, above target

JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved coal production quotas totalling 922.14 million metric tons for 2024, Bambang Suswantono, a senior official at the mining ministry said on Tuesday.

The production approval was above the target of 710 million tons for this year.

Indonesia often reports higher-than-targeted annual coal output, with production last year reaching a historical 775 million tons, compared to the target of 695 million tons.

The quotas were granted to 587 coal miners, Bambang told a parliament hearing.

The ministry has also approved coal production quota of 917.16 million tons for 2025 and 902.97 million tons for 2026, he added.

Indonesia is planning to gradually lower coal output from 2035 and aims to reach around 250 million tons a year by 2060, an official had said in January.

Indonesia's annual coal output https://tmsnrt.rs/48Aile2

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Varun H K)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.