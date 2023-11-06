News & Insights

Indonesia approves 38 of 84 requests for 2023 mining quota revision -official

November 06, 2023 — 02:45 am EST

JAKARTA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved 38 out of 84 requests for mining quota revisions this year, a mining ministry official told a parliamentary committee on Monday.

Bambang Suswantono did not elaborate on how many of those requests came from nickel, coal, or other minerals. He said of the total revision requests 22 has been declined due to various reasons.

Miners in Indonesia, especially for , had faced delays in obtaining revisions to their mining quota document, known as RKAB, due to an ongoing investigation into illegal nickel mining.

The document issued by the resource-rich nation to determine how much ore miners may dig out over a period of time.

Starting in 2024, Indonesia will make such documents valid for three years, up from one year currently, in an effort to improve efficiency.

