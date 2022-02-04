Indonesia appoints Bahlil Lahadalia interim energy minister - spokesperson

JAKARTA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia has been appointed interim energy and mining minister, Tina Talisa, a spokesperson at the investment ministry said on Friday.

The interim replacement for energy minister Arifin Tasrif was due to a health reason, reported Bisnis Indonesia. Bahlil did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment and the spokesperson did not provide a reason for the appointment.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Bernadette Christina, Gayatri Suroyo Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.