Indonesia appoints Bahlil Lahadalia interim energy minister - spokesperson

Indonesia's Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia has been appointed interim energy and mining minister, Tina Talisa, a spokesperson at the investment ministry said on Friday.

The interim replacement for energy minister Arifin Tasrif was due to a health reason, reported Bisnis Indonesia. Bahlil did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment and the spokesperson did not provide a reason for the appointment.

