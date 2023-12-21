Indonesia anti-graft agency arrests Harita Nickel director

JAKARTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's anti-corruption agency arrested a director of nickel miner Trimegah Bangun Persada NCKL.JK, also known as Harita Nickel, over an alleged bribery case, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

The case is related to the arrest of North Maluku governor Abdul Ghani Kasuba by the anti-graft agency earlier this week over accusation that the official took a 2.2 billion rupiah ($141,706.92) bribe for infrastructure procurements. Ghani told local television that he regretted his actions.

Nickel Harita's mines and nickel smelters are located in the Obi island, North Maluku province, according to the company's website.

Franssoka Sumarwi, Harita Nickel corporate secretary, told Reuters that the company will respect the ongoing legal process and operations will continue on as usual.

The arrested executive is Stevi Thomas, the company's director for external relations, the spokesperson said. Reuters could not immediately reach a legal representative for Thomas for comment.

Shares of Harita Nickel, which raised 10 trillion rupiah in an IPO last April, was down 1.46% to 1,015 rupiah per share as of 0534 GMT.

($1 = 15,525.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Michael Perry)

