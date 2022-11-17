Indonesia Antam, CNGR Hong Kong Material Science & Technology agree to develop nickel industrial park

November 17, 2022 — 01:41 am EST

JAKARTA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk ANTM.JK and CNGR Hong Kong Material Science & Technology Co signed a framework agreement to build a nickel industrial park in Indonesia, the companies said on Wednesday.

CNGR Hong Kong Material Science & Technology Co will invest in a facility to produce nickel matte with installed capacity of 80,000 tonnes in a park managed by Antam's unit PT Kawasan Industri Antam Timur, which is expected to start operations in 2025.

