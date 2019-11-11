Indonesia allows nine companies to resume nickel ore exports -customs

JAKARTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia customs office head Heru Pambudi said on Monday that nine companies have been allowed to resume nickel ore exports after inspections into reports of ore exports rules violations.

Among the companies allowed to export ore again are state-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang ANTM.JK and PT Trimegah Bangun Persada, according to an official document reviewed by Reuters and verified by a mining ministry official.

Two other exporters are still facing further review, Pambudi said.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)

