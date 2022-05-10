Commodities

Indonesia airline Garuda proposes another debt restructuring extension

Contributor
Stefanno Sulaiman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

State-controlled carrier Garuda Indonesia has asked a Jakarta court to extend for the third time its deadline to complete its debt-restructuring process, its CEO said, as the verification of claims is still unfinished.

JAKARTA, May 10 (Reuters) - State-controlled carrier Garuda Indonesia GIAA.JK has asked a Jakarta court to extend for the third time its deadline to complete its debt-restructuring process, its CEO said, as the verification of claims is still unfinished.

Garuda proposed a 30-day extension time to verify claims and finalise negotiation with the creditors, CEO Irfan Setiaputra said during a creditors meeting at the Central Jakarta Commercial Court on Tuesday.

"We are certain that this will be the last extension that we proposed to the court," he said, adding that negotiations with creditors had progressed in positive way.

On March 21, the same court granted a two-month extension until 20 May for the debt-saddled airline to complete the whole court-led restructuring process.

Creditors present at the meeting also agreed with the extension proposal, Asri, one of the curators told reporters.

The judges will still have to decide on the proposal, however, including the length of extension.

Garuda is seeking to slash liabilities of $9.8 billion to $3.7 billion under the debt restructuring. Creditors have submitted $13.8 billion worth of claims against the struggling airline.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular