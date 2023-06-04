News & Insights

Commodities

Indonesia aims to raise 2023 white sugar output 8.3% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/Supri Supri

June 04, 2023 — 11:34 pm EDT

Written by Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia wants to raise its white sugar output to 2.6 million tonnes this year, the country's National Food Agency (Bapanas) said in a statement late on Sunday.

The Southeast Asian country produced 2.4 million tonnes in 2022, and consumes 3.4 million tonnes annually, the agency said.

"Overseas procurement for this year is planned to be under 1 million tonnes, while in 2022 it was more than 1 million tonnes," Bapanas Secretary Sarwo Edhy said in the statement.

Indonesian plans to import 991,000 tonnes of white sugar for household consumption and 3.6 million tonnes of raw sugar for industrial use this year, its trade minister said previously.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.