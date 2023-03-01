Indonesia aims to launch domestic palm oil trading mechanism in June -regulator

JAKARTA, March 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil exporter, aims to launch crude palm oil trade through a domestic exchange in June in order to create the country's own benchmark price, the head of its commodity futures regulator BAPPEBTI said on Thursday.

The details of the policy were still being discussed, but the price discovery is expected within one or two months after exporters started trading through an exchange, said chairman Didid Noordiatmoko.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

