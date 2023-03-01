Commodities

Indonesia aims to launch domestic palm oil trading mechanism in June -regulator

March 01, 2023 — 11:07 pm EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, March 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil exporter, aims to launch crude palm oil trade through a domestic exchange in June in order to create the country's own benchmark price, the head of its commodity futures regulator BAPPEBTI said on Thursday.

The details of the policy were still being discussed, but the price discovery is expected within one or two months after exporters started trading through an exchange, said chairman Didid Noordiatmoko.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.