Indonesia aims to finalise Pelabuhan Ratu coal plant purchase by March 2024

JAKARTA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's financing firm PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI) aimed to conclude purchase of Pelabuhan Ratu coal plant by March 2024, its chief executive said on Wednesday, under an early retirement scheme.

SMI partnered with state coal miner PT Bukit Asam signed a principal framework agreement last year with state utility company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) to take over Pelabuhan Ratu coal plant in West Java, and shut it down eight years ahead of its expected life.

Indonesia, a major coal producer and one of the world's biggest carbon emitters, had revised up its carbon emission reduction targets and pledged to wean off coal to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The southeast Asia's biggest economy also aims to reach net zero emission by 2060.

Indicative transaction value for the coal plant with a combined capacity of 1.05 Gigawatt is 13.77 trillion rupiah ($899.82 million), SMI's chief executive Edwin Syahruzad told an energy transition forum, adding that they would seek nearly 10 trillion rupiah in debt financing.

Under the indicative transaction structure, the new investor would get an internal rate of return around 8.51% which Edwin said may not be attractive enough for most commercial investors.

Pelabuhan Ratu coal plant started commercial operation in 2013 and initially was expected to operate until 2045, however under the early retirement scheme it would be shut down in 2037

($1 = 15,303.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

