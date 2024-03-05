Indonesia aims to finalise mining quota approvals by the end of March, official says

Add details, background

JAKARTA, March 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has approved the mining quota requests of about 120 mineral companies out of 723 firms that have applied, a senior official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Approval process for the quota, known locally as RKAB, has been delayed this year, raising concern by nickel smelters who are facing depleting ore stock.

"RKAB approvals for minerals are still on progress and the plan is to complete them by the end of March," Irwandy Arif said.

He did not provide the tonnage for the approved RKAB, nor the breakdown of each of the minerals.

Last week, a director at the ministry said approvals have been issued for 145 million metric tons of nickel ore production this year, with approvals for more underway.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

