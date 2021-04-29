Indonesia aims to cut 2022 fiscal deficit to below 5%

2022 budget gap seen at 4.51%-4.85%

JAKARTA, April 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to reduce its budget deficit next year to less than 5% of gross domestic product and under 3% in 2023 as part of post-crisis fiscal consolidation measures, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy relaxed its fiscal rules for three years from 2020 to allow for bigger government spending amid the coronavirus pandemic, but has vowed to bring fiscal deficits back to under a legal limit of 3% of GDP starting in 2023.

Last year's deficit of 6.1% was the biggest in decades and the government expects a 5.7% gap this year.

Febrio Kacaribu, who heads the ministry's fiscal policy office, said the government would design the 2022 budget with a shortfall within 4.51% to 4.85% and the 2023 budget with a gap of 2.71% to 2.97%.

"We want to go back to a fiscal discipline that was already great. That's why we are committed that by 2023, our budget deficit must be below 3%," Febrio told a virtual seminar.

Economists have warned Indonesian policymakers that withdrawing pandemic-era stimulus too soon could disrupt an economic recovery, but Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has stuck to her tapering plans, which she has said was important to maintain policy credibility.

Indonesia's economy contracted for the first time in over two decades last year, shrinking by 2.07%, and the government expects a rebound to 4.5% to 5.3% growth this year.

"We can ensure that in 2023, our economy will be very resilient ... very strong," Febrio said, citing structural reforms the government has conducted to attract investment and create jobs.

Total government spending as a percentage of GDP would decline gradually, from 2020's 16.5% and just under 16% this year to within a range of 12.9% to 13.9% in 2023, while at the same time, government revenues are projected to increase, Febrio's presentation materials showed.

Last year, Indonesia introduced a contentious law to ease investment rules in an attempt to entice bigger foreign investment.

