Indonesia aims to cut 2022 bond issuance by at least 100 trln rupiah

JAKARTA, March 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to reduce its 2022 bond issuance target by at least 100 trillion rupiah ($6.97 billion) to better manage the financing of its fiscal deficit amid rising global market uncertainty, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.

"Last year we have reduced our bond issuance, our deficit that was previously 1,000 trillion rupiah was cut to around 800 trillion rupiah," Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a CNBC Indonesia talkshow.

"This year we will reduce further. Recently we've calculated at least we can cut by 100 trillion rupiah, maybe more," she added.

The government of Southeast Asia's largest economy has received parliamentary approval for a net bond issuance amounting to 991.3 trillion rupiah this year, to help cover a budget deficit forecast at 4.85% of gross domestic product.

In early February, Sri Mulyani said she expected strong revenue collection this year to help narrow the deficit closer to 4% of GDP.

However, more recently finance ministry officials have said the government would have to increase spending on fuel subsidies and welfare programmes to manage inflation amid high global commodity prices. That meant the deficit outlook would be bigger than previously anticipated, but still below 4.85%.

State revenue has risen by more than 50% in January as an upswing in commodity prices boosted exports and as the economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On top of the smaller deficit forecast, Sri Mulyani said she would also aim to cut bond issuance to the market by selling debt directly to the central bank under an agreement signed last year. Bank Indonesia has agreed to purchase 224 trillion rupiah of bonds to fund the 2022 fiscal deficit.

The government would also manage the timing as well as the maturity and currency mix of its planned 2022 foreign currency bond issuance to navigate swings in market sentiment amid U.S. monetary tightening and the war in Ukraine, Sri Mulyani said.

Indonesia typically sells bonds in the U.S. dollar, euro and Japanese yen every year.

($1 = 14,352.0000 rupiah)

