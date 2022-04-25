Commodities

Indonesia agri ministry confirms crude palm oil not included in export ban

Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia's agriculture ministry told local government leaders on Monday the plan to ban exports of cooking oil and its raw material will not affect crude palm oil shipments, according to a copy of an official letter.

The letter, which was verified by a ministry official, also said the ban will cover refined, bleached and deodorized (RBD) palm olein.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo announced the ban late on Friday. It will take effect on April 28.

