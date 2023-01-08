Indonesia agrees to work with Malaysia to fight "discrimination" against palm oil

BOGOR, Indonesia, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday after a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim that the countries had agreed to work together to boost the market for palm oil and fight "discrimination" against the commodity.

The Indonesian president also welcomed interest from Malaysian investors in the country's new capital on the island of Borneo.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies)

((Widianto.Stanley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.