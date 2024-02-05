Indonesia 2023 GDP growth slows to 5.1% on falling commodity prices

By Stefanno Sulaiman and Gayatri Suroyo

JAKARTA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual economic growth fell slightly but remained solid at 5.05% last year, as falling commodity prices hit exports and tight monetary policy dampened demand.

Last year, prices of Indonesia's main commodities like palm oil, coal and nickel dropped, while demand from major trade partners also softened amid weakening global growth.

Southeast Asia's largest economy was also feeling the pinch from the central bank's rate hikes, totalling 250 basis points between August 2022 and October 2023, which hit domestic consumption.

The government expects the growth rate to pick up to 5.2% in 2024, hoping that spending for general elections on Feb. 14 and a return of private investment once the political uncertainty eases will boost GDP.

Household consumption, the country's main growth driver making up over half of Indonesia's GDP, slowed to 4.82% in 2023 from 4.94% the previous year.

Investment expanded 4.40%, faster than the 3.87% recorded in the previous year, due to investment for government projects, including for a planned new capital city in the jungle of Borneo, the China-backed high-speed railway in West Java, Jakarta's new sky train, and a number of toll roads and dams.

