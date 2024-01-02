Indonesia 2023 GDP growth seen at around 5.0% - finmin

Adds context from paragraph 2

JAKARTA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia is expected to post gross domestic product (GDP) growth of around 5% in 2023, slower than 2022's growth of 5.3% its finance minister said on Tuesday.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati made the forecast at a press conference where she is also expected to provide updates on Indonesia's end-2023 fiscal position.

Economists had expected Indonesia's growth to decelerate in 2023 on falling exports as commodity prices drop and global economic growth slows.

In the third quarter, Southeast Asia's largest economy expanded 4.94% on an annual basis, the weakest in two years.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

