Indonesia 2023 GDP growth seen at 4.7% to 5.3% - official

JAKARTA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economic growth this year may be within a range of 4.7% to 5.3%, below an official estimate for 2022 GDP expansion of between 5.2% to 5.3%, the country's chief economics minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Tuesday.

The government's official growth target for this year is 5.3%.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo)

