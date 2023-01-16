Indonesia 2023 GDP growth seen at 4.7% to 5.3% - official

January 16, 2023 — 09:57 pm EST

Written by Gayatri Suroyo for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economic growth this year may be within a range of 4.7% to 5.3%, below an official estimate for 2022 GDP expansion of between 5.2% to 5.3%, the country's chief economics minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Tuesday.

The government's official growth target for this year is 5.3%.

