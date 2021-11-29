Commodities

Indonesia 2022 unblended biodiesel consumption seen at 10 mln kilolitres

Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
JAKARTA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's 2022 unblended biodiesel consumption is seen at 10 million kilolitres (KL), up from the targeted 9.2 million KL this year, a document presented by senior energy ministry official, Dadan Kusdiana, showed on Tuesday.

This year's consumption may also surpass the target as demand for fuel recovered from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Dadan said. He projected last week 2021 consumption at 100,000 KL above the target.

