Indonesia 2022 GDP seen expanding 5.4% -chief econ minister

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy is expected to grow 5.4% in 2022 on a yearly basis, its chief economic minister told a business conference ahead of the G20 summit on Monday, after data this month showed the economy grew 5.72% annually in the third quarter.

That compared with a 5.2% growth target for 2022.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Nusa Dua, Gayatri Suroyo in Jakarta Editing by Ed Davies)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.