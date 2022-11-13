Indonesia 2022 GDP seen expanding 5.4% -chief econ minister

November 13, 2022 — 08:36 pm EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo for Reuters ->

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy is expected to grow 5.4% in 2022 on a yearly basis, its chief economic minister told a business conference ahead of the G20 summit on Monday, after data this month showed the economy grew 5.72% annually in the third quarter.

That compared with a 5.2% growth target for 2022.

