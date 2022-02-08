Indonesia 2022 fiscal deficit seen narrowing further to 4% of GDP-finmin

Indonesia's fiscal deficit is expected to narrow further this year to near 4% of its gross domestic product, compared with an initial forecast of a 4.85% gap, its finance minister told an investment forum on Wednesday.

Last year's fiscal deficit was 4.65% of GDP, much smaller than the government's expected 5.7% deficit.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati said she expected tax laws passed by parliament late last year to provide more revenue for the state coffers, allowing Indonesia to "restore fiscal space" and prepare for any potential shocks.

