Indonesia 2022 economic growth seen above 5% -finmin official

JAKARTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economic growth is expected to top 5% in 2022, the finance ministry's head of fiscal office said on Friday, cushioned by high exports and despite the risk of rising inflation.

Febrio Kacaribu said Indonesia's inflation level was "manageable" compared to other countries and pledged that fiscal policy would prioritise ensuring households retained purchasing power. Indonesia's consumer price index in April hit its highest point since 2017.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

