Indonesia 2021 tin exports seen up 7.4% y/y- exporter association

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia tin exports are expected to be around 70,000 tonnes in 2021, Reza Andriansyah, vice chairman of Indonesia's Tin Exporters Association, told a virtual conference on Monday.

The figure is 7.4% higher than tin shipments last year, which stood at 65,150 tonnes.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by Ed Davies)

((fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com; +65 8578 6640;))

