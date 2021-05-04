Indonesia 2021 palm oil output seen up 7.1% y/y on better weather

JAKARTA, May 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia's palm oil output is expected to jump 7.1% to 55.69 million tonnes in 2021, on a forecast for more conducive weather conditions, a researcher at the state-owned Indonesia Oil Palm Research Institute (IOPRI) said on Tuesday.

Palm oil production in Indonesia, the world's biggest producer, was estimated at 52.01 million tonnes last year, researcher, Hasril Hasan Siregar, said.

"The dry season in 2021 is predicted not to be as extreme, or even delayed to May-June, and the peak in August," Hasril told a virtual conference.

"For palm oil, this is conducive," he said, adding that the dry season will be shorter than usual.

Indonesia's weather agency has predicted a delayed arrival of the dry season this year with a La Nina weather system seen lasting until May in most parts of the country, with a risk of extreme wet weather in some regions.

Crude palm oil output is estimated at 48.4 million tonnes while crude palm kernel oil (CPKO) 7.29 million tonnes this year, Hasril said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by Ed Davies)

((fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com; +65 8578 6640;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.