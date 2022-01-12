Indonesia 2021 oil lifting at 660,000 bpd - minister

JAKARTA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's oil lifting stood at 660,000 barrels of oil per day last year, its energy minister Arifin Tasrif said on Wednesday.

Indonesia's gas lifting meanwhile, came at 982,000 bpd equivalent, he told a conference.

