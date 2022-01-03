Indonesia 2021 budget deficit seen at 4.65% of GDP, well below estimates

Indonesia recorded a budget deficit of 4.65% of gross domestic product for last year, "far smaller" than initial estimates, as revenues surpassed their target, finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday.

The government collected 2,003.1 trillion rupiah ($140.43 billion), she said, citing the latest unaudited data, while spending reached 2,786.8 trillion rupiah. Tax revenues were 19% bigger than in 2020 and about 104% of the target, Sri Mulyani said.

The government originally designed the 2021 budget with a 5.7% deficit estimate.

