Indonesia 10-year bond yield jumps amid capital outflows

Indonesia's benchmark 10-year sovereign bond yield rose to as much as 6.932% on Friday, the highest since Jan. 10 and some 39 basis points higher than the previous week's closing, as investors dumped emerging market assets due to COVID-19 fears.

Non-resident investors sold 16.43 trillion rupiah ($1.16 billion) of tradable government bonds in the first three days of this week, with their holdings as of Wednesday at 1,053.82 trillion rupiah or 37.38% of the total, according to government data.

The country's central bank intervened on Friday in the bond market to stabilise yields, according to officials.

($1 = 14,200 rupiah)

