Indofood CBP shareholders approve acquisition of Pinehill

JAKARTA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indofood CBP (ICBP) has obtained approval from shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting in Jakarta for its acquisition of Pinehill Company Ltd, ICBP said in a statement to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Monday.

ICBP narrowly won shareholder backing in Hong Kong last month for the $3 billion takeover.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku)

