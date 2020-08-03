Indofood CBP shareholders approve acquisition of Pinehill

Indofood CBP (ICBP) has obtained approval from shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting in Jakarta for its acquisition of Pinehill Company Ltd, ICBP said in a statement to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Monday.

ICBP narrowly won shareholder backing in Hong Kong last month for the $3 billion takeover.

