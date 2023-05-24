Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk PT0 (PITPF) Declares $160.00 Dividend

Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk PT0 said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $160.00 per share. Previously, the company paid $500.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 22,844.09%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk PT0. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PITPF is 0.07%, an increase of 12.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 135,919K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.16% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk PT0 is 0.88. The forecasts range from a low of 0.62 to a high of $1.10. The average price target represents an increase of 26.16% from its latest reported closing price of 0.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk PT0 is 17,916,142MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 587.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,786K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,383K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PITPF by 6.25% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 24,754K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,373K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,614K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PITPF by 5.18% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 14,681K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,876K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PITPF by 17.31% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 8,217K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.