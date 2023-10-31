Indo Tambangraya Megah (PTIZF) Price Target Increased by 13.38% to 1.84

The average one-year price target for Indo Tambangraya Megah (OTC:PTIZF) has been revised to 1.84 / share. This is an increase of 13.38% from the prior estimate of 1.63 dated December 22, 2021.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.97 to a high of 2.99 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.81% from the latest reported closing price of 1.92 / share.

Indo Tambangraya Megah Declares $2,660.00 Dividend

On September 4, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $2,660.00 per share ($5,320.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 13, 2023 received the payment on September 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $6,416.00 per share.

At the current share price of $1.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 277,516.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indo Tambangraya Megah. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTIZF is 0.20%, a decrease of 12.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 59,806K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,565K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,739K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTIZF by 28.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,291K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,122K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTIZF by 22.14% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 5,258K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,240K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTIZF by 39.80% over the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 4,140K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,030K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTIZF by 20.05% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,847K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,775K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTIZF by 25.75% over the last quarter.

