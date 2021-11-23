Indo-Pacific region priority for France's EU presidency - foreign minister

JAKARTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Indo-Pacific region will be a priority for France when it takes the presidency of the European Union next year, its foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference during a visit to Indonesia, Jean-Yves Le Drian also said France had agreed to commit 500 million euros worth of investment in energy transition projects in the Southeast Asian country.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Martin Petty)

