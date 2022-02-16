Indivior Turns To Profit In Q4, Sees Revenue Growth In FY22; Plans Addl. US Listing

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company Indivior Plc (INDV.L) Wednesday reported that its fourth-quarter net income was $35 million, compared to loss of $13 million last year. Earnings per share were 5 cents, compared to loss of 2 cents a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $25 million or 3 cents per share, compared to $26 million or 4 cents per share last year.

Net revenue grew 20 percent to $222 million from prior year's $185 million.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company projects net revenues in the range of $840 million to $900 million, a growth of 10% from last year at the mid-point. The outlook reflects strong SUBLOCADE growth and relative market share stability for SUBOXONE Film.

Adjusted operating income is expected to be broadly similar to last year's adjusted operating income of $187 million.

Further, Mark Crossley, CEO of Indivior, said, "Our preliminary view is that an additional US listing is likely to be beneficial to the Group's profile and visibility, as approximately 80% of the Group's net revenue is generated in the US. We are aware that this is an important topic, and the Board and management intend to consult extensively with shareholders before concluding on any future path."

