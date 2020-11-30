Indivior to 'vigorously defend' Reckitt Benckiser's $1.4 bln claim

Contributor
Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Published

British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Monday it would "vigorously defend" against a 1.07 billion pound ($1.43 billion) legal claim from consumer good maker Reckitt Benckiser Group relating to their demerger agreement.

Nov 30 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior Plc INDV.L said on Monday it would "vigorously defend" against a 1.07 billion pound ($1.43 billion) legal claim from consumer good maker Reckitt Benckiser Group RB.L relating to their demerger agreement.

The company "Strongly believes that the claim is without merit and that it has strong grounds for defending against the claim should it be served," said Indivior, which was spun off from Reckitt in 2014.

Indivior said that the claim has not been served yet.

Last week, the British drugmaker disclosed that Reckitt had submitted a 1.07 billion pound claim earlier this month to the Commercial Court in London against Indivior relating to their demerger agreement.

($1 = 0.7490 pounds)

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters