Indivior to 'vigorously defend' Reckitt Benckiser's $1.4 bln claim

Nov 30 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior Plc INDV.L said on Monday it would "vigorously defend" against a 1.07 billion pound ($1.43 billion) legal claim from consumer good maker Reckitt Benckiser Group RB.L relating to their demerger agreement.

The company "Strongly believes that the claim is without merit and that it has strong grounds for defending against the claim should it be served," said Indivior, which was spun off from Reckitt in 2014.

Indivior said that the claim has not been served yet.

Last week, the British drugmaker disclosed that Reckitt had submitted a 1.07 billion pound claim earlier this month to the Commercial Court in London against Indivior relating to their demerger agreement.

($1 = 0.7490 pounds)

