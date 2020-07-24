Indivior To Pay $600 Mln To Settle U.S. Charges On Suboxone

(RTTNews) - Indivior Plc. (INDV.L) has agreed to pay $600 million to resolve U.S. allegations that the company engaged in an illegal scheme to boost prescriptions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

The company said it has reached an agreement with the United States Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission or "FTC", and U.S. state attorneys general to settle the company's criminal and civil liability in connection with an indictment brought in April 2019 by a grand jury in the Western District of Virginia, a civil lawsuit joined by the Justice Department in 2018, and an FTC investigation.

As per the terms of the agreement, Indivior Solutions Inc has pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement relating to health care matters in 2012. The company will make payments to federal and state authorities totaling $600 million over a period of seven years.

The company has agreed to a stipulated injunction with the FTC, and entered into a Corporate Integrity Agreement with the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services or "HHS".

As per the terms of the agreement, the Justice Department will move to dismiss all charges returned by a grand jury in April 2019.

As per the terms of a related agreement with the HHS, Solutions Inc. will be excluded from participating in government health programs. This exclusion will not affect Indivior PLC or its other subsidiaries.

As per the terms of the agreement, the company will distribute a payment of $100 million the week the plea is finalized and approved by a judge. Subsequently, there will be six annual installments of $50 million due every January 15 from 2022 to 2027. The final balance will be due on December 15, 2027. The Group carries a provision of $624 million for Department of Justice and related matters.

As per the terms of the five-year Corporate Integrity Agreement with the HHS Office of the Inspector General, the company will continue its commitment to promoting compliance with laws and regulations and its ongoing evolution of an effective compliance program, including written standards, training, reporting, and monitoring procedures.

