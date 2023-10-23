News & Insights

Indivior to pay $385 mln to end Suboxone monopoly lawsuits

October 23, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Indivior INDV.L said on Monday it will pay $385 million to settle a lawsuit brought by direct purchasers on claims it illegally suppressed generic competition for its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

Indivior had in June agreed to pay $102.5 million to settle a lawsuit by dozens of U.S. states regarding the claims.

The agreement with the direct purchasers will mark the end of the multi-district litigation relating to Suboxone, it said.

Indivior said it will take a charge of $228 million in the third quarter, above the current remaining provision of $157 million, which will be excluded from adjusted earnings.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Varun H K)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
