Indivior Studies Show Monthly Buprenorphine Injection Cuts Relapse And Healthcare Burden

(RTTNews) - Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (INDV) announced new real-world data demonstrating that adherence to its monthly injectable Buprenorphine, SUBLOCADE, significantly reduces relapse risk and lowers healthcare utilization among patients with opioid use disorder (OUD).

Relapse Reduction

A claims-based study of 3,400 patients found that those who remained adherent to monthly injections were 3.5 to 8.1 times less likely to relapse compared to patients on other medication-assisted treatments. Risk factors for relapse included younger age, male sex, Medicaid coverage, and co-occurring substance use disorder.

Lower Healthcare Utilization

In a second cohort study comparing 467 patients on monthly injections with nearly 120,000 on daily oral Buprenorphine, adherence to injectable therapy was associated with:

-62% fewer bloodstream infections (bacteremia)

-56% fewer inpatient visits

-22% fewer emergency visits

-21% fewer outpatient visits

Company Commentary

"These studies highlight the benefits of sustained treatment with monthly injectable buprenorphine, including reduced relapse risk and fewer serious complications that often drive acute care use," said Christian Heidbreder, CSO at Indivior. Ann Wheeler, Vice President of Medical Affairs, emphasized that continuity of care through monthly injections can reduce costly crises and support long-term recovery.

Strategic Outlook

Both studies were funded by Indivior and conducted with academic partners using large U.S. claims and electronic health record datasets. SUBLOCADE is indicated for moderate to severe OUD and must be used as part of a comprehensive treatment plan including counseling and psychological support.

INDV has traded between $11.08 and $41.00 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $37.59, up 1.62%. During overnight trading session the stock is at $37.90, up 0.82%.

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