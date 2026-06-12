Is Indivior Stock a Buy After Higher 2026 Guidance?

Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV has gained attention after a strong first-quarter showing and higher 2026 guidance. The company’s growth case still centers on Sublocade, its monthly extended-release buprenorphine injection for opioid use disorder.

The question for investors is whether the improved outlook is already reflected in the stock after a sharp run. The answer depends on Sublocade execution, expense discipline, capital returns and legal risk.

INDV’s Q1 2026 Beat and the Quality of the Numbers

Indivior delivered adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, up 113.3% year over year and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents. Total net revenues rose 19% to $317 million, beating the consensus mark of $269 million.

The quality of the beat was driven by Sublocade demand. Total Sublocade net revenues increased 32% year over year to $232 million, helped by strong dispense-unit volume growth and favorable price and mix. U.S. Sublocade net revenues climbed 33% to $218 million.

Dispense-unit volume rose 20%, supported by better commercial execution and the early impact of the consumer campaign. Adjusted operating expenses fell 21% to $116 million, reflecting headcount reductions, research and development and medical restructuring, and footprint consolidations.

Indivior Raised 2026 Guidance After Strong Execution

Management raised full-year 2026 net revenue guidance to $1.215-$1.285 billion from $1.125-$1.195 billion. The new range implies 1% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

The Sublocade outlook also moved higher. Indivior now expects total Sublocade net revenues of $950-$990 million, up from the prior range of $905-$945 million. That implies 13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

The revisions matter because they lift the bar for investor expectations. Stronger-than-expected dispense-unit growth, improved commercial dispense yields and favorable product mix trends are now central to the 2026 story.

INDV Profitability Is Being Reshaped by Cost Actions

Indivior has simplified its business, exited certain non-core activities and implemented restructuring actions designed to generate meaningful savings. These steps are reshaping the margin profile as the company moves beyond the operational restructuring and legal settlements that defined 2025.

The post-settlement pivot is clear. Management is focused on profitability, cash generation and capital allocation through strategic investment and potential repurchases.

The updated adjusted EBITDA outlook shows the impact. Indivior now expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $620-$660 million, up from the previous view of $535-$575 million. Gross margin is expected in the mid-80s range, while adjusted operating expense guidance remains $430-$450 million.

Indivior’s stock has risen 6.3% so far this year against a decrease of 9.9% for the industry.

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Indivior’s Capital Allocation Is Turning Shareholder-Friendly

Indivior repurchased about 4 million shares for $125 million in the first quarter at an average price of $31.45. That left $275 million available under the $400 million authorization through mid-2027.

The company later announced a $175 million accelerated share repurchase agreement with Barclays. Indivior expects to receive an initial delivery of about 3.7 million shares, with final settlement due by the end of June 2026.

The remaining $100 million under the authorization may be used for additional repurchases, subject to market conditions and other factors. That gives management flexibility while keeping shareholder returns visible.

INDV’s Balance Sheet Moves Reduced Interest Burden

Indivior ended the first quarter with cash and investments of $201 million. It also completed a $500 million offering of 0.625% convertible senior notes due in 2031.

The company used most of the proceeds to repay the remaining $333 million balance on its prior term loan. That materially reduced interest cost versus the legacy facility.

The refinancing supports the broader profitability push. Lower interest burden, higher adjusted EBITDA expectations and tighter expense control all improve financial flexibility.

Indivior Valuation: What Multiples Say After a Big Run

Indivior shares have rallied 22.6% over the past three months and 174.5% over the past year. Over the same three-month span, the Zacks sub-industry declined 6.1% and the Zacks Medical sector slipped 0.7%.

The stock trades at 3.75X forward 12-month sales, above the sub-industry’s 2.03X and the sector’s 2.12X, but below the S&P 500’s 5.09X. Its five-year sales multiple range is 0.86X to 4.25X, with a median of 2.63X.

INDV also trades at 9.18X forward earnings and 10.18X trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA. The forward price-to-earnings multiple sits below the sector and S&P 500, while the enterprise value to EBITDA multiple is above its five-year median of 9.51X.

INDV Decision Framework Using the Rank Signal

A practical decision framework starts with Sublocade. Investors should watch whether dispense-unit growth stays on a mid-teens trajectory after 20% growth in the first quarter. Sustained patient starts will be critical to support the higher guidance.

The second factor is margin durability. Gross-to-net adjustments are expected to be a headwind for both Sublocade and Suboxone in 2026, so operating expense discipline must remain intact.

INDV’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Indivior has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA, Immunocore IMCR and AC Immune ACIU. While Liquidia and Immunocore have a Zacks Rank #1, AC Immune has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased from $1.50 to $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA shares have gained 107.7% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, loss per share estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 have improved from 88 cents to earnings per share of 6 cents. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 17.6% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

Over the past 60 days, loss per share estimates for AC Immune have narrowed from 87 cents per share to 84 cents per share. AC Immune’s shares have declined 28% year to date.

ACIU’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average negative surprise being 1.4%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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