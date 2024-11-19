Indivior shares Sublocade trial findings at CSAM conference

Indivior (INDV) PLC last week shared results from a randomized, open-label sub-study in opioid-dependent participants seeking treatment, that demonstrates rapid initiation with Sublocade for the treatment of OUD significantly improves treatment retention compared to standard initiation. RI with Sublocade in a single day may reduce barriers to treatment and improve patient retention especially those who frequently inject opioids or use fentanyl without increasing the risk of precipitated opioid withdrawal symptoms, the company stated. The data were presented at the 2024 Canadian Society of Addiction Medicine, or CSAM, conference in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. “These findings underscore the potential for rapid initiation to transform opioid use disorder treatment. Rapid initiation may improve patient retention and meet the immediate needs brought on by synthetic opioids in real-world settings, offering a practicable path to stabilization and long-lasting, meaningful recovery,” said Dr. Christian Heidbreder, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Indivior.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INDV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.