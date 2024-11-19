News & Insights

Stocks

Indivior shares Sublocade trial findings at CSAM conference

November 19, 2024 — 01:00 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Indivior (INDV) PLC last week shared results from a randomized, open-label sub-study in opioid-dependent participants seeking treatment, that demonstrates rapid initiation with Sublocade for the treatment of OUD significantly improves treatment retention compared to standard initiation. RI with Sublocade in a single day may reduce barriers to treatment and improve patient retention especially those who frequently inject opioids or use fentanyl without increasing the risk of precipitated opioid withdrawal symptoms, the company stated. The data were presented at the 2024 Canadian Society of Addiction Medicine, or CSAM, conference in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. “These findings underscore the potential for rapid initiation to transform opioid use disorder treatment. Rapid initiation may improve patient retention and meet the immediate needs brought on by synthetic opioids in real-world settings, offering a practicable path to stabilization and long-lasting, meaningful recovery,” said Dr. Christian Heidbreder, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Indivior.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INDV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INDV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.