Indivior Settles Patent Dispute With Teva Unit - Quick Facts

December 20, 2023 — 02:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Indivior PLC (INDV, INDV.L) announced that its subsidiaries Indivior Inc. and Indivior UK, entered into a settlement agreement with Actavis Laboratories UT, a unit of Teva Pharmaceuticals, to resolve patent disputes regarding Actavis's Abbreviated New Drug Application for generic buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film.

Indivior granted Actavis a license to U.S. Patent that would enable Actavis to launch the generic film products identified in its ANDA in the United States no earlier than January 31, 2025.

Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addiction and serious mental illnesses.

